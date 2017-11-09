Your TV Is On Fire

There are plenty of devices that can connect to your TV and provide all different kinds of entertainment, nut nothing will match what the Amazon Fire TV Stick can. The Amazon fire stick hack is a cord cutters dream come true because you can use the device to not only watch just about everything that airs on TV with certain apps, but do so much more that it will be making cable television a thing of the past. There are apps for such entertainment commodities like ESPN, NBC News, CNN, Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon and others through this amazing device.

This little device is a portable wonder because it can be taken anywhere you travel to, assuming that wi-fi is available. That means that when you are traveling to a hotel for business, a family vacation or even a friends house, the Amazon Fire TV can be brought along with you. If you are an Amazon Prime member and you own the stick, you can get all of your favorite TV shows and movies while on Prime streamed right to the stick with no additional costs or fees. If watching TV or movies is not your thing, you can play a host of games through the stock like Monsters University, Flappy Bird, Life, Tetris and Sonic The Hedgehog.

The remote control is something truly special as well because depending on which you choose, the remote can either be a basic remote or a voice activated remote. All you have to do with the voice activated remote is to speak to it and the remote will start searching for whatever programs and/or apps you want to be watching or playing. There are a plethora of fire stick hacks to check out with the Amazon Fire TV Stick and you need to get one right now.

