When Money Is Involved In The Diet Plan

When it comes down to it, losing weight is all about structure. Very few people can lose weight without having some sort of structure in their life, especially if they have issue with things like will-power, and following through with exercise. This is one of the reasons why so many people out there spend money on diet programs, especially those that include meetings and weigh-ins. By having a structure that includes public adulation (and let’s face it: pressure), most people are better apt to follow through with their dieting. Of course, while you should be willing to pay for your diet program, you shouldn’t have to overpay for it. While there is going to always be a debate amongst dieters between Nutrisystem vs Jenny Craig, the truth is that Jenny Craig is always going to be the more expensive option.

How much more expensive is Jenny Craig? The average cost for a month of a Jenny Craig program is $500-650, while Nutrisystem is $250-350. Does this mean that either one of them are necessarily “better” options than the other? Ultimately, it’s going to depend on what is right for you. If you read a lot of the Jenny Craig reviews online, you are going to get the feeling that the company is driven by money, which may catch some people off guard. While, truthfully, all companies are ultimately driven by profit, reading the reviews you will get an idea that Jenny Craig may not be hiding that drive so well.

This isn’t to say that every one of the Nutrisystem reviews you read are going to be positive. There are going to be some negative reviews in there that you are going to have to weigh. All in all, though, you need to make the decision based on your own needs, not the needs of those people who are writing reviews. If you have the money and don’t mind paying it, you can go with the more expensive option; if not, go with something that you can afford. You are ultimately looking for something that you know you can follow through with.