What Really Goes Into Determining Your Insurance Rates?

Divorcees may be eligible to the same kind of premium refund as a parent. If your ex-husband or ex-wife had a poor record and you have continued to pay for their old surcharged rates since they left your family permanently, bring this for the immediate attention of the insurance representative. Visit him with all of pertinent and documented information so that your premiums can be reduced immediately while the application recommended reading for a premium refund is processed.

The insurance companies hold these transgressions against our records for anywhere from three to reside years, dependant on state law and individual company policy. Several transgressions or a mix of two or more moving violations and reported at-fault accidents might not only substantially lift up your rates, but probably force you to stick with the same company, paying its high premiums, with the hope of not receiving canceled and thrown to the assigned risk pool, where it may be even worse.

As an example, suppose you are a New York State driver who received a speeding ticket throughout a winter visit Florida so you then slid about the ice in route home, causing $2,000 harm to your car, that you reported in your insurance company.

For example, if you were separated or divorced a year ago but forgot which you were still paying a $600 premium based on a two-car family, choosing eligible for an instantaneous rate reduction to $250 (based on only your vehicle) and a premium refund of $560. Should you have had neglected to inform your insurance company for 2 years, you would be entitled to a $780 refund, and so forth.

If your insurance company procrastinates or refuses outright to pay the refund, a state insurance department (Consumer Affairs Division) will allow you to with a legitimate complaint. Being a last resort, you have the option of utilizing the matter to a small-claims court or your attorney. See sample letters A and B. My adage, that a clean record today keeps our prime rates away, is truer now than ever before. Since the creation of the computer age, all moving violations and reported accidents appear Department of Motor Vehicles (D.M.V.) Report even when they occurred outside the state, while driving a borrowed or rented car, or while driving a company vehicle on the job.