What is the expectation of people regarding wedding planner?

Depending on your venue agreement there may be a few restrictions when it comes to the type of decoration you can bring in or alterations you can make to the space. For example, a museum or historic wedding venue probably would not be okay with altering or damaging their walls in any way (think: using nails to hang signage). Or possibly cleanness is your style and you are not into the idea of a ton of decoration, but you still want to personalize the celebration. Here are a few ideas that are totally low maintenance, but will make a big impact. Post still trying to figure out what your wedding style actually is? Not to toot our own horn or anything, but The Knot All In One Wedding Planner app includes a Style Quiz that’s not only fun, but refreshingly accurate. And it’ll do way more than help you discover your wedding vision it will help you keep track of everything from vendor contacts to day-of to-dos, all in one place.

It’s amazing what a little fabric can do. Keep it formal and elegant with white fabric, or if you’re after a fun vibe, opt for a bright color like yellow. Bonus: Take this approach and you can go light on the church wedding decoration in Singapore and still get the same decked out reception look. If you have a loiter region in your treatment liberty or made with some rental equipment get manually to a house wares department for some pillows. Find them on sale and cover them with your favorite patterned fabric for a few low maintenance pops of festive color and pattern.

As a replacement for of having an escort card table creates a bulletin board of seating assignments and display it near the entrance of the reception space. Bonus: You won’t have guests squinting at tiny tented cards, trying to decipher their table number. Think flowers are just for your tables? Think again. Suspending verdant arrangements a few feet above your guests’ dinner tableware is a fun way to create a more intimate space. (This tip is especially handy if you’re not so fond of your venue’s carpeting just keep people looking up!)

How to decorate the wedding hall?

Chalkboards are a great way to trim an entrance or jazz up the mixture bar. Personalize it by thrifting an old frame and spray-painting it to match the rest of your décor. Drape with greenery or a flower garland and chalk away. Create height on your reaction tables using board lamps. Tip: You can skip flowers altogether if you want, but surrounding the lamps with best flowers shop for wedding in Singapore or greenery is an easy way to hide cords. Just because you’re having a formal wedding doesn’t mean you can’t have a little fun with your décor. Add herbs like rosemary or lavender for a fragrant touch on the place settings.

Having the heavy reception decoration budget into the centerpieces using with that budget to rent extras like decorated glassware it will make your tables pop in an instant. Rather than printing out your escort cards and menus, take the design one step further with calligraphy. There are different scripts for every type of matter like fixed copperplate for black tie formal or something more free hand for farm to table elegant. If your budget doesn’t allow for 200 professionally calligraphic place cards, invest in young talent post the job in your local college’s art department and test out a few students for the job.