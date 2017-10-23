Nail Courses to Increase Your Income

Customers are looking to get as much as possible done in the shortest period of time. We all lead busy lives and, the more services that can be combined in one trip, the more your customers will purchase. If you own a spa or salon, why not offer nail services? This is an easy way to increase your income and you don’t even have to go to college. Training can be completed at home in your free time and the nail courses take very little time to complete. When you do so, you can offer your clients new services while saving them time in the process.

When you go to train as a professional nail technician, you have a variety of courses to choose from. Acrylics, sculpting, airbrushing and maintenance are just a few you can select. You may also wish to take a course in gel, manicures, pedicures or nail art. Some prefer fibreglass and this is offered too. Take one or take many. It all depends on what you would like to offer your clients and what they are looking for.

If you have no previous experience doing nails, you may wish to start with the Gel Nail Course. This is a comprehensive training program that, once completed, will allow you to call yourself a Qualified Nail Technician. Many customers are looking to have gel nails as they are hard wearing, have no odour and they look beautiful. The gel courses are great in terms of nail courses as these nails are easier than acrylics to apply. You’ll be ready to offer your services to clients in no time at all.

Follow up with the Maintaining Nails course. Two weeks after the nails are applied, ridges will appear due to new nail growth. With this course, you learn how to fill in the gaps, fix cracks and chips or handle a lifting overlay. This is a home learn course so you complete it when you have a few hours and the Nail Trainer practice hand is included for your assessment. These are just two examples of the many nail courses available today. Choose those which best meet your needs and get started. The sooner you do, the sooner you can increase your income.