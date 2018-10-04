Erectile Dysfunction Does Not Have to Ruin Your Life

Erectile dysfunction can be devastating for a man. Though this condition is more common than most people realize, there is a stigma attached in talking about the problem and seeking treatment. Since 1989 brought about medications to treat erectile dysfunction, more and more men have been diagnosed with the condition. As more treatments become available, men are feeling more confident in talking with their doctors.

There are many reasons people suffer with ED. While the vast majority of ED sufferers have the condition because of a medical issue, some men suffer with ED because of emotional issues. Depression and anxiety can both lead to problems achieving an erection.

To ensure this condition is properly treated, it is important to seek medical help. A doctor can run tests to find out what might be causing the problem. This will allow the doctor to find the right type of treatment so the condition can be overcome.

Fortunately, there are now ed pills that can assist men in overcoming their erectile dysfunction. These phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitors help the body’s blood flow to be increased so a man can achieve an erection. These drugs help to relax the muscles in the male organ so blood flow can cause stiffness and lead to a full erection.

These medications are able to help around 80% of men achieve an erection. Fortunately, these medications can help with a variety of causes of dysfunction. The medications are taken before engaging in sexual activity. Most allow men to achieve a full erection in twenty to thirty minutes.

Many men find these medications to be beneficial and low in side-effects. If a man begins experiencing side-effects, it is imperative these are discussed with a doctor. In some cases, the medication dosage may need to be adjusted to lower any annoying side-effects.

If you are a man who is suffering with erectile dysfunction, you no longer have to suffer in silence. Call your doctor and schedule an appointment for a consultation. Your doctor can help you to find the right treatment method so your condition can be overcome. With medication and therapy, many men have been successful in having a normal sex life.