Useful Tips for Finding a Great Rental and a Great Landlord

There are many reasons why a person may choose to rent as opposed to buying a home. It may be due to lack of funds. There is also the credit aspect to consider when buying a home. Although some property owners require an acceptable credit score prior to allowing perspective tenants to rent from them, there are many that don’t require credit checks, however all banks perform credit checks prior to approving a home loan. If you have decided to rent instead of buy your home then you should learn how to tell the difference between an honest landlord and a dishonest one. Here are some tips for finding a really great place to rent and a great landlord that you can use in addition to learning about chicago tenant rights:

Be observant – Thoroughly inspect perspective landlords when meeting in person because it is as important for you to check out your possible new landlord as it is for them to check you out. If the person fails to answer any of your questions or there are things that aren’t working and the landlord informs you that he or she will make the repairs after you’ve moved in, take heed. Many less-than-desirable landlords will often attempt to rent a substandard apartment or home and make promises to make repairs after you’ve moved in but they are often never taken care of. No matter what your current situation may be, if the home isn’t good enough for the landlord to live in then it’s not good enough for you either.

Do your homework prior to moving– if at all possible, attempt to inquire about perspective landlords with current or former tenants. Most tenants will give you honest information that can be helpful when deciding whether to rent from that particular landlord or not.

Read the contract carefully– prior to paying any money it’s important for you to ensure that you read over the contract carefully before signing it. If you have even a small amount of doubt or you don’t fully understand part of the agreement, it’s okay for you to have an attorney read over the document before making it official. You want to make sure that when you move out your security deposit will be refunded as well. You don’t want to end up having to hire a security deposit lawyer in order to get your deposit back.

http://www.prweb.com/releases/Mark-Silverman/Security-Deposit-Lawyer/prweb10204871.htm