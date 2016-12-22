Study: My Understanding of Gaming

Essential Benefits of Video Games

Since video games involve a lot of human interaction, most people play them as a form of entertainment. Gamers can be able to play video games from any location as nowadays there are portable electronic devices that are made to serve the purpose. Gamers get to interact on a social level by playing video games. Video games promote teamwork especially those that require multiple gamers to play against their friends as they team up to play against their opponents.

Sportsmanship attitude is also promoted as players get to work on their personal attitude. Playing of video games especially online ones can help to improve on one’s social behavior as interaction is guaranteed. Gamers can be able to talk to each other and encourage each while making new friends.

Playing video games such as strategy games and puzzles enables players to exercise their brain and muscles and at the same time entertain themselves. Playing video games enables players to learn new mastering skills and revitalize their abilities as well. Throughout the game, gamers can maintain their focus which is very important when it comes to memory training. Video games that help with analysis skills and training purposes are those that depict real life situations for gamers to maneuver. Some of the situations provided for gamers include driving of planes, cars and many more that apply the same principles in real life.

Another benefit of playing video games is that gamers can improve on their hand-eye coordination. Most video games being produced nowadays focus on accuracy, precision as well as reaction time which improves hand-eye coordination. Real life situations that require one to control various objects or machines are thus tackled easily due to hand-eye coordination that one learns from video games. Those who want to lose a few calories and have fun at the same time can choose to play video games. With the help of video games, one is able to use various body movements that enhance fitness in an entertaining manner.

Contrary to popular belief, video games are more than an addictive form of entertainment especially for young kids who like to play them. Learning institutions nowadays implement video games in their curriculums a teaching method. Children are thus able to develop cognitive and critical thinking skills which come in handy in their academic work. Video games provides endless imagination capabilities for gamers which enhances their imagination skills. There is a lot of adventure provided by video games that helps one’s mind to start thinking in a new sort of way.

In order to excel as a gamer, one needs to have problem solving skills in order to win the game. This will help them to strive and advance in the game levels that are more difficult than the previous ones.

