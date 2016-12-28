On Fasteners: My Experience Explained

Why Most Industries Still Use Rivet Fasteners?

Rivet is an old form of fastener which is still used today. In the world wars, airplanes and boats make use of rivet in the construction. Surprisingly, this is still used up to this modern days.

To build large iron structures and ships, hot rivets help put up things together. The rivet is heated until it turn to red hot and put into the hole joining two pieces of steel or iron together. Using metal tongues, one man should hold the rivet in place while the other should hit the rivet’s other end blinding it on the hole. The metal will join even tighter together as the rivet cools down.

The heat and hammering present in the process can be very complicated and dangerous. Getting the hot rivets is very complicated. Are you familiar with the skyscrapers building in New York back in 1920’s? You couldn’t imagine how hard it is to to get hot rivets on a very high level.

However, things have changed today since rivets used are already cold rivets which size is relatively small than the old rivets. Ships ensure that the steel hulls are strongly welded together for quicker construction. When it comes to bridges, they are bolted together using fasteners.

One of the good things with cold rivets is that they can be used at any project at home without professional skills on how use it. Pop riveting kits are available in various DIY stores in your place. Through the hole, the pop rivets are put attaching the gun and a moderate pressure allows the rivets to tighten itself. The excess part will be cropped off by the riveting gun.

Today, these rivets are still in use in the aircraft industries. The main use of rivets is to hold things together, and that is why they are called as fasteners.

These clearly shows that rivets are truly a timeless fastener.

Rivet tools are mainly used to fix and hold things together. This made fastening things possible even where welding is not applicable. You can use rivets to fasten metal sheets and plywood. Rivets are perfect for materials that are easy to deform. Rivets come in different sizes, so you can pick the right size according to your needs.

Since rivets are known to be strong, they are used in different industries and for different purposes all over the world. Due to this high demand, there are already several manufacturers from the different parts of the world. This fastener is not only known for its strength, but also for its accessibility and cost.

