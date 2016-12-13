Getting Creative With Comics Advice

What Comic Cons Are And What You Should Expect

There are a lot of people who are just lovers of not only comic books but also games and television series. These same people can also profess their love for Japanese cartoons, animes, cosplays and mimicking these cartoon characters through costumes. But whether you love them all or you are just for the sake of comics art, then you are making your way to actually loving everything about what comic con events and showcases can offer. Being a convention, these comic con events and showcases such as in San Diego, gather around several artists, comic fans and brans in a big event that brings together interests, hobbies and more. Just like fashion weeks and other week long conventions, these comic con events and showcases can launch several brands for others to see. Each year, these comic con events and showcases are getting bigger and more sophisticated. The comic con events and showcases in places such as San Diego are touted as the biggest of all conventions of this kind where people gather around and meet with people with the same interests around the world. There is nothing else like these comic con events and experiences that can match how you want all your interests laid down in one room. The convention usually begins on a Wednesday and end with a Sunday, so be sure that you can plan your trip to the area where the comic con events and experiences are held so you can never miss a thing.

This article discusses the beginning of the comic con events. The international comic con events for instance in San Diego began in the 70s as a local comic book event. To support the comics industry, the international comic con events were held initially for this purpose. But never to their imagination that these international comic con events grew to be such worldwide and with much buzz that every year, more and more people come flocking to the venues to see this once in a lifetime opportunity, and there are also prominent personalities and figures attending to take part, even social media influencers. From social media influencers, major comic artists, actors and fans, the international comic con events have grown to just a hundred and one number of people to more than a hundred thousand, earning the name of being one of the most anticipated events every year for those with particular interests.

These international comic con events have been held annually since then, with more new things coming forward and events unfolding together. Tickets are being priced according to the demand and unexpectedly selling just a few hours after being announced.

Source: https://www.higheredgeek.com/blog/why-it-is-suddenly-cool-to-be-a-geek